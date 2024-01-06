SACRAMENTO, Calif. January 5, 2024 — California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now accepting grant applications from government agencies to help slow, stop, or reverse the impact of erosion on California’s shoreline. The deadline to submit applications for the Shoreline Erosion Control and Public Beach Restoration programs is Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by noon.

Completed erosion control structure at Twin Lakes State Beach in the City of Santa Cruz. The structure was designed to mimic natural features of the adjacent sandy coastline. Photo from Division of Boating and Waterways.

Federal, state, regional and local government agencies use Shoreline Erosion Control grants to build structures that protect public infrastructure in developed shoreline areas against wave erosion, and Public Beach Restoration grants to strategically place sand on eroded beaches.

In fiscal year 2022/23, the following three projects were approved under the Public Beach Restoration Program:

$11,500,000 for a project in Encinitas and Solana Beach.

$2,900,000 for a project in Orange County, including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

$1,085,000 for a project in San Clemente.

Shoreline near San Clemente Pier in the City of San Clemente. This is the site of a beach restoration project led by the Army Corps of Engineers and currently scheduled for construction this winter. Photo from Division of Boating and Waterways.

Grant funding is available through a competitive process. To apply for a fiscal year 2025/26 grant, an agency must submit a formal application to DBW requesting funding for a specific phase of a project (feasibility study, design, or construction) along with a resolution from its governing body authorizing the application for grant funding. Projects are authorized for funding through the state’s budget process. Individual projects, if approved, would be notified of available funding in June 2025.

Applications for both grant programs must be submitted to DBW through its Online Grant Application System (OLGA). Prior to applying, the division encourages new applicants to view a 45-minute webinar that provides detailed instructions on creating an account in OLGA as well as navigating the application system.

Sections 65 through 67.4 of the Harbors and Navigation Code (HNC) authorizes DBW to study erosion problems, act as shore protection advisor to all agencies of government, and plan, design and construct protective works when funds are provided by the Legislature. In addition, HNC Sections 69.5-69.9 authorizes the division to pursue and promote federal and local partnerships to restore, enhance, and nourish publicly owned beaches through the cost-effective engineered placement of sand on the beach or in the nearshore environment.

Additional information about the application process is available on DBW’s website at dbw.parks.ca.gov/Erosion-RestorationGrants. For questions on the application process, please contact DBW Project Manager Casey Caldwell at (916) 902-8824.