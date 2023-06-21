Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2023 — The States United Democracy Center released the following statement as the State Bar of California kicks off at least eight days of disciplinary proceedings against Trump attorney John Eastman for his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. States United initially filed an ethics complaint against Eastman in California, where he is licensed to practice law by the State Bar, in October 2021. As more information on Eastman’s activities came to light, States United filed additional supplemental materials to the complaint, creating a comprehensive overview of Eastman’s involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Christine P. Sun, Senior Vice President of Legal at the States United Democracy Center:

“It’s critical that John Eastman be held accountable for his efforts to disrupt the lawful counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. On behalf of his client, former President Trump, he was one of the architects of the plot to overturn the 2020 election. Lawyers swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, and Eastman violated that oath.

Eastman was at the center of a strategy to pressure state legislators to decertify and overturn lawful election results so Trump could stay in power. When that strategy failed, Eastman attempted to create a legal framework for Vice President Pence to throw out lawful and certified electoral votes from seven states that voted for Joe Biden. That framework had no basis in the facts or the law. Then, on Jan. 6, Eastman spoke to the crowd that later attacked the Capitol, fueling their anger with reckless lies about election fraud.

Eastman knew all along, or chose to ignore, that the 2020 election was free, fair, and secure. He chose to betray our democracy and his professional responsibilities as an attorney.

Our democracy was pushed to the brink after the 2020 election, and John Eastman helped to push it there. He must be held accountable. We support the State Bar of California in its attempt to pursue disciplinary action including his disbarment.”

The State Bar of California will be livestreaming the disciplinary proceedings against John Eastman. States United has legal experts available for interviews throughout the course of the trial.

