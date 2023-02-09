February 9, 2023 – University of California Cooperative Extension invites English- and Spanish-speaking adults in California and natural resource professionals to complete a 15-minute anonymous survey to inform the development of wildfire-related education and outreach programs.

Results of the survey will guide local and statewide programming at UCCE and be used to inform organizations, policymakers and scientists working to reduce the risk and impacts of wildfire throughout California.

“Wildfires will continue to affect all Californians, either directly or indirectly,” said Katie Low, UCCE statewide fire coordinator. “It’s invaluable to have the input of as many people as possible to guide the development of our wildfire-related extension programs, so that they can provide the most useful resources and information to communities across California.”

The survey asks questions about topics such as:

Gaps within existing educational programming and resources

Challenges community members are facing in addressing wildfire risk

Empowerment of communities to make property management decisions and prepare for wildfire

Acceptability of prescribed fire and other fuels treatments

Fifty survey respondents who complete the survey by Feb. 28 will be selected at random to win a $20 prepaid gift card. To take the online survey, please visit https://bit.ly/UCCE_Fire_Survey.

If you have any questions about this survey please contact your nearest fire or forestry advisor:

Luca Carmignani, UCCE fire advisor for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties, carmignani@ucanr.edu

Alison Deak, UCCE fire advisor for Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties, aldeak@ucanr.edu

Katie Low, UCCE fire academic coordinator for Nevada and Placer counties, katlow@ucanr.edu

Barb Satink Wolfson, UCCE fire advisor for Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties, bsatinkwolfson@ucanr.edu

Ryan Tompkins, UCCE forestry advisor for Plumas, Sierra, and Lassen counties, retompkins@ucanr.edu

For more information about wildfire-related programming from University of California Cooperative Extension, please visit https://ucanr.edu/sites/fire/ or the Facebook page https://bit.ly/fireSolutions.

UC Agriculture and Natural Resources brings the power of UC to all 58 California counties. Through research and Cooperative Extension in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition, economic and youth development, our mission is to improve the lives of all Californians.

