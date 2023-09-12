The USDA Forest Service is offering a second webinar on how to prepare an application for a Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG). The 2023 open period for submittal of grant applications closes October 31, 2023. The CWDG program is intended to help at-risk local communities and Tribes plan for and reduce the risk of wildfire on private lands. The webinar is focused on communities in northern California and southern Oregon. Non-profits, state, county, and community government agencies, Tribes, townships, homeowner associations as well as public and state-controlled institutions of higher education are eligible to apply for this grant. This second of two webinars is being offered in lieu of in-person workshops that had to be cancelled because of recent wildfires.

With the goal of reducing risks to communities from wildfire, these grants can be used to develop or update Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPPs) to identify high risk areas. Additionally, grants can be used to implement projects described in CWPPs to reduce the risk of wildfire. For information on this grant program opportunity, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants. Up to $250 million may be awarded for the 2023 grant cycle.

To help understand the scope of the grant funding, in 2022 the initial round of approved grants funded 100 projects for a total of $197 million. Funded projects can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants/funded-proposals.

The webinar will be offered via ZoomonSeptember 14, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Use the link below to join from any web browser. It is recommended that attendees sign on up to 15 minutes prior to the webinar beginning and follow Zoom instructions for accessing though a browser.

Zoom link to webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87176523240.

A recording of an identical webinar that was held August 31, 2023 can be viewed at https://dizco.com/CWDG/.

Additionally, the nationally sponsored recorded webinars on the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program are available from USDA Forest Service at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants. Scroll down to the heading of “Applicant Webinars” and click on one of the links for recorded webinars.

If you have questions about the September 14, 2023, webinar send them to the following email address: duane_lyon@firenet.gov.