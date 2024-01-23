On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented the nominations for the 96th Oscars. This year, 321 feature films were deemed eligible to compete for Oscars, with 265 eligible films vying for Best Picture. The nominees were unveiled during a live presentation hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Oppenheimer is the year’s most-nominated film, with 13 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and three acting nominations. Poor Things follows with 11 nominations, and then Killers of the Flower Moonwith 10 nominations.

Winners will be announced during the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and airing live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Here is the complete list of nominees in every category:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers

Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest

James Wilson, Producer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening in Nyad

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster in Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon

Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro

Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer

Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things

Robbie Ryan

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacqueline West

Napoleon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer

Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things

Holly Waddington

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock

John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers

Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon

Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer

Jennifer Lame

Poor Things

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Italy

Perfect Days

Japan

Society of the Snow

Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge

Germany

The Zone of Interest

United Kingdom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer

Luisa Abel

Poor Things

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer

Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things

Jerskin Fendrix

Best Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Production Design

Barbie

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform

Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Sound

The Creator

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Barbie

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things

Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest

Written by Jonathan Glazer

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers

Written by David Hemingson

Maestro

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives

Written by Celine Song