On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented the nominations for the 96th Oscars. This year, 321 feature films were deemed eligible to compete for Oscars, with 265 eligible films vying for Best Picture. The nominees were unveiled during a live presentation hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Oppenheimer is the year’s most-nominated film, with 13 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and three acting nominations. Poor Things follows with 11 nominations, and then Killers of the Flower Moonwith 10 nominations.

Winners will be announced during the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and airing live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Here is the complete list of nominees in every category:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall
Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie
David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers
Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon
Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro
Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives
David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things
Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest
James Wilson, Producer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening in Nyad

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster in Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental
Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams
Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon
Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro
Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer
Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things
Robbie Ryan

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacqueline West

Napoleon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer
Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things
Holly Waddington

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall
Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon
Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan

Poor Things
Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters
Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger
Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol
Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock
John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between
S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers
Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame

Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Italy

Perfect Days
Japan

Society of the Snow
Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge
Germany

The Zone of Interest
United Kingdom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel

Poor Things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer
Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things
Jerskin Fendrix

Best Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Production Design

Barbie
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon
Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer
Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things
Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform
Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible
Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune
Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue
Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Sound

The Creator
Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro
Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer
Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon
Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Barbie
Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer
Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things
Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest
Written by Jonathan Glazer

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall
Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers
Written by David Hemingson

Maestro
Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December
Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives
Written by Celine Song