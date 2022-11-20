November 20, 2022 – “Every culture is beautiful. It’s like a garden, with all the beautiful flowers in nature. Nature is so beautiful. And everybody, everything, every flower is different. Why not [exist] together?” – Holocaust survivor, Franka Berk.

November 20, 2022 is Transgender Day of Remembrance. This annual observance honors transgender people who lost their lives as a result of hate.

In her USC Shoah Foundation testimony, Holocaust survivor Franka Berk reminds humanity to peacefully coexist, and to choose the “more beautiful four-letter word.”

Learn more about USC Shoah Foundation: https://sfi.usc.edu/