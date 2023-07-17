WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 — Some people are more attractive to mosquitos than others, and new research is starting to show why.

This Reactions episode dives into the chemistry of the molecules on our skin that make some of us so much more appealing to these pesky insects. It also reveals which products we can use to try to deter them.

