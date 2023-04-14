WASHINGTON D.C. April 14, 2023 — Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued an administrative stay allowing mifepristone’s FDA approval to remain unchanged until Wednesday, April 19 while the Court considers the Department of Justice and Danco’s applications for relief in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al. This means mifepristone will remain accessible and on the market, at least for now.

Statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Alexis McGill Johnson: “After a week of chaos and confusion, the Supreme Court appropriately decided to allow mifepristone’s status to remain as it has been — approved and accessible — as the case continues, after two disastrous decisions were issued by lower courts. But this fight does not end here: the Supreme Court must reject this effort to insert personal and political grievances into the FDA approval process and further restrict abortion. Patients deserve to access the medication they need and providers should be able to provide that medication without unnecessary interference from the judiciary, or politicians for that matter. Mifepristone’s approval is very much still in jeopardy, and in the midst of the abortion access crisis, this medication must be protected.”

