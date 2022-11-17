Washington, DC – Today, Democratic Women’s Caucus (DWC) Co-Chairs Congresswomen Jackie Speier (CA-14), Lois Frankel (FL-21), and Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Vice Chairs Congresswomen Veronica Escobar (TX-16) and Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Freshman Representative Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-53), and Whip Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) issued the following statement after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced her decision to pass the torch to a new generation of House leaders, while remaining in Congress.

“Throughout her four-decade career in public service, and nearly eight years as Speaker of the House, Speaker Pelosi has left a remarkable impact on Congress and our country,” said the Members. “From breaking the marble ceiling by becoming the first woman to hold the Speaker’s office, to expertly navigating narrow majorities to pass some of the most critical pieces of legislation in our nation’s history, her legacy as a leader and trailblazer is unparalleled. She will go down in history as the greatest Speaker ever. She has proven over and over again her mettle, her strategic thinking, and her unparalleled focus on issues important to the American people. They will never forget. We won’t either. We thank her deeply for her determination, courage, and dedication to fighting for women and children and our country, and look forward to continuing to work with her as a valued member of the Democratic Women’s Caucus.”