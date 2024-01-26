January 26, 2024 – In response to the International Court of Justice’s initial ruling that stated that there is a risk of genocide in Israel’s assault on Gaza, and issuing six preliminary orders for Israel, IfNotNow national spokesperson Eva Borgwardt released the following statement:



“Today’s historic decision by the ICJ makes it clear: Israel must end its massacre of civilians in Gaza. As American Jews, we call upon our own government to stop enabling Israel’s unfolding genocidal assault and call for a ceasefire now. A ceasefire is the only way to end the suffering, secure a hostage exchange, and begin the path to equality, justice, and safety for all Palestinians and Israelis.”

IfNotNow is a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis.