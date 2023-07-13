WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opill, a progestin-only birth control pill, for over-the-counter use for people of all ages. Opill will be the first birth control pill offered over-the-counter in the U.S. In May, an FDA advisory committee unanimously recommended the birth control pill be made available without a prescription.

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:



“Birth control is essential health care. Today’s FDA decision is a historic moment for health equity, sexual health, and reproductive rights. The data is clear: Birth control can be used safely and effectively over-the-counter for people of all ages. We are thrilled to see the FDA follow the science and remove an unnecessary barrier to accessing basic health care. We know that increasing access to birth control is not a solution to the ongoing attacks on abortion access and sexual and reproductive health. But it is a critical part of protecting our reproductive freedom, especially as states across the country continue to double down on their unpopular abortion bans and restrictions.”

Leading medical associations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists , the American Medical Association , and the American Academy of Family Physicians all agree that birth control pills are safe to use over-the-counter. Research also shows that over the counter birth control pills are safe for people of all ages , including teens.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, as well as the nation’s largest provider of sex education. With 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect and without judgment. Through health centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable health information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives.