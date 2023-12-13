WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al. This case centers around the anti-abortion movement’s effort to end FDA’s approval of mifepristone — a safe, effective medication.

Mifepristone has been FDA-approved for more than 23 years and is one of two medicines most commonly used in medication abortion in the United States. Availability of mifepristone is essential to ensure people have access to abortion.

The Supreme Court will now consider the case in its current term. If the Supreme Court had not agreed to hear the case and the Fifth Circuit’s ruling had been allowed to stand , the decision would have turned back the clock on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to lift unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone, limiting access to medication abortion nationwide.

Statement by Planned Parenthood Federation of America President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson:

“We are pleased the Supreme Court has decided to hear this case, and it should reverse the extreme decisions of the lower courts. The facts are clear: mifepristone is safe and effective. This case has put the approval of mifepristone — and every other FDA-approved medication — at risk nationwide for political reasons, and has caused confusion for patients across the country.

“As this case continues, mifepristone remains on the market and FDA-approved.”

Read Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s previous statement on the Fifth Circuit’s decision here and learn more about mifepristone here .

