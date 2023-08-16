Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Highway

State: CA

Lead Agency: TNF

Size (acres): 25

Percent Contained: 5%

Estimate of Containment:

Personnel: 80+

Structures Destroyed:

Highway, Hwy 20, Nevada County. Fire is located 1 mile southeast of the town of Washington and is burning with a moderate rate of spread. Evacuation Orders have been issued in the area along with road closures.

August 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM

Latest TNF update puts the fire at 25 acres and now 5% contained.

August 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM

Air Attack 17 has transitioned with Air Attack 230 now in command of air operations over the fire.

August 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM

In Nevada County, Hwy 20 is open. California Highway Patrol has a Mandatory closure at Washington Road 15 miles east of Nevada City, due to the fire.

August 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM

Current weather conditions (Whitecloud station) Temp: 88F Relative Humidity: 26% WEind SE at 3 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

August 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM

The Wireless Emergency Alert below went out ONLY for Zone NCO-E030 near the Town of Washington. People in Nevada City do not need to evacuate. Go to Ready Nevada County’s dashboard to see the zones under evacuation.

This is the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office issuing an Evacuation Order for zone NCO-E030 due to a wildfire located near the Town of Washington. EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY! Collect family members and pets. Seek shelter outside of the evacuated zones. For more: bit.ly/NCEvacMap or call 211

August 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM

Tanker 82 is being released back to Columbia. Still 3 S2Tankers, and one 737 working the fire as fixed wings, helicopters also at scene.

August 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM

Fire behavior has moderated somewhat, retardant drops have slowed progression. The fire will go into night operations, ground resources are working in very steep terrain. IC was just informed of several hundred gallons of fuel stored near a residence on Washington Road, creating a hazard.

August 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM

Highway Air Attack is releasing Tanker 86 back to Sonoma.

August 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM

Zone NCO-E030 is now under an evacuation order, upgraded from the evacuation warning.

August 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM

Local engine strike team deploying to the fire, immediate need.

August 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM

NCSO update: For those with ANIMALS for the Highway Fire: Location to temporarily house large and small animals during an evacuation: Nevada County Fairgrounds Gate 8 located at 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949

August 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM

Outflow winds from a thundercell in the area are causing erratic fire behavior. Helicopters are working spot fires.

August 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM

Hwy 20 is being shut down at Alpha Road.

August 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM

Thanks again to Clayton Green for sharing this view of the Highway Fire.

August 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM

Resource request for the fire: 4 additional dozers, two Type 3 Charly strike teams, two handcrews and 3 water tenders.

August 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM

Madelyn Helling Library Temporary Evacuation Point at 980 Helling Way, Nevada City CA 95959

August 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM

Some spot fires in the next drainage over, fire now estimated at 30-40 acres.

August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM

CodeRED message from NCSO: This is the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office issuing an Evacuation WARNING for a wildfire located at Washington Road affecting zones NCO-E318, NCO-E015 and NCO-E030. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. Check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates and available shelter locations

August 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM

Many thanks to Clayton Green for sharing this video of the Highway Fire early on. More to come.

August 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM

Evacuation warning issued for NCO-E015 (Maybert Rd, Golden Quartz Picnic Area) NCO-E318 (Gaston, The Bear Trap, God’s Country, and Celine Ridge) and NCO-E030 Omega Diggins.

August 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM

Highway IC has split the fire into three divisions, still potential for an extended attack incident – meaning the fire goes into a second operational period.

August 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM

Washington Road at Hwy 20 is closed to ALL traffic, only evacuations and first responders.

August 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM

10-15 acres, slow to moderate rate of spread, Town of Washington and Alpha Road evacuated.

August 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM

Incident Command Post will be at the Dry Yards. Animal Control has activated the HEART team and the Fairgrounds will receive all animals that need evacuating.

August 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM

Tanker drops are slowing the progression of the fire. Evacuations are ongoing, NCSO is assisting residents without transportation. Animal Control to assist with pets and livestock.

August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM

Evacuations for downtown Washington from south of the bridge.

August 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM

Avoid Hwy 20 between Nevada City and I-80.

Highway Fire from Signal Peak.

August 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Air Attack 17 has requested additional air support, Tanker 100 and Helicopter 514 are working the fire. Incoming law enforcement units ti stage at the Overlook on Hwy 20.

August 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM

Immediate need for dozers and additional aircraft.

August 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM

Evacuation order for Zone NCO-E315 Washington Overlook, Alpha Diggins, Phelps Hill and NCO-E316 the Town of Washington.

August 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM

Air Attack reports 5 acres, moderate rate of spread. Evacuations coming for Washington Road. NCSO assisting. Fire has high potential for growth and is spotting.

August 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM

Augmented dispatched, CAL FIRE resources assisting the Tahoe National Forest on the Highway Fire.

August 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM

Vegetation fire visible on cameras, on Hwy 20 near the Vista Point and the Washington Road turnoff. This will be the Highway incident.