Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Peoria

State: CA

Lead Agency: NEU

Size (acres): 59

Percent Contained: 15%

Estimate of Containment: unknown

Personnel: 60+

Structures Destroyed:

Peoria, Bald Mountain Road and Peoria Road in Browns Valley, Yuba County. Grass and oak woodlands burning at a moderate rate of spread.

June 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM

All aircraft is off the fire, mop-up operations ongoing. Crews will be committed for several hours.

June 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM

Peoria Air Attack is releasing Tanker 88 back to Grass Valley.

June 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM

Intel-12 has mapped the fire at 58.8 acres.

June 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM

Forward progress stopped, fire is holding within the retardant lines.

June 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM

#PeoriaFire Peoria Road and Hillcrest in Yuba County update: Fire is estimated at 60 acres and 0% contained. 2 structures threatened. Air resources are making drops with firefighters on the ground and more resources in route. pic.twitter.com/TZHaFhuS9j — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM

Hoselay on the left flank is complete, mapping plane is arriving over the fire. Peoria Air Attack is releasing the last helicopter assigned to the fire.

June 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM

Air Attack is releasing some of the tankers and helicopters assigned to the fire.

June 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM

Additional engines requested to respond to the fire. Aircraft are extending the retardant line at the head of the fire and the left flank.

June 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM

Fire behavior is moderating a little, firefighters are making good progress on the right flank.

June 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Evacuation advisory upgraded to warning.

June 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM

Evacuation points:

Sycamore Ranch

5390 California Highway 20, Browns Valley, California 95918, United States

Yuba County Posse/Animals Evac Center

5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley, California 95918, United States

June 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM

Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing with evacuation advisories.

June 23, 2023 at 11:51 AM

Aircraft are working on the right flank, retardant drops to low progression towards structures.

June 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM

Starting an Advisory Warning from Hillcrest to Peoria. Zone YUB-E105

June 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM

Two additional handcrews dispatched to the fire.

June 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM

Fire has reached the top of the hill, still burning at a moderate rate of spread.

June 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM

Tanker dropping on the right shoulder to slow progression on the top of the hill.

June 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM

Best access is via Hillcrest and Bald Mountain Road for ground resources.

June 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM

Fire is burning uphill at a moderate rate of spread.

June 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM

Air Attack is reporting an immediate structure threat, size up is approximately 15-20 acres. Additional aircraft requested.

June 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM

Updated location for the reported fire is Bald Mountain Road off Peoria Road. Aircraft is overhead. This is still the Peoria incident.

June 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM

Reported vegetation fire on Hwy 20 near Peoria Road just past Smartsville in Yuba County. Aircraft and full wildland dispatch on order.