Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Pond

State: CA

Lead Agency: NCCFD

Size (acres): 2

Percent Contained: 50%

Estimate of Containment: July 19, 2023

Personnel: 80+

Structures Destroyed:

Pond, Old Pond Road off Lime Kiln Road in Nevada County. Structure fire into the vegetation.

July 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM OES Intel 12, the fire mapping plane, is over the incident, we should have updated acreage soon.

July 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM Firefighters are starting mop-up operations. Some resources are being released.

July 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM Many thanks to reader Jezra for the video of the tanker drop early in the fire.

July 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM All evacuations are being lifted.

July 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM Units at scene have mitigated all threats to structures.

July 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM Forward progress stopped, dozer is being released. All incoming resources, with the exception of one water tender, can return to their stations.

July 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM Air Attack to remain overhead, tankers are being released. Containment us at 10%.

July 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM Firefighters are making good progress, one tanker to remain in orbit for eventual spot fires. Ait Attack estimates the fire is holding at 2-3 acres.

July 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM Additional evacuations on Tom Ray Drive.

July 19, 2023 at 2:43 PM Both helicopters and an engine crew are working the hotspots. Tankers are returning from Grass Valley.

July 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM Firefighters are working under the power lines, both tankers are on a load and return. Staging for incoming resources is at Lime Kiln and Wolf Drive, avoid the area.

July 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM Air Attack is reporting spot fires and immediate structure threat. There is a retardant line across the head of the fire and helicopters are working on structure protection and spot fires.

July 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM Evacuation orders now for Blue Gill Place. Second tanker drop across the head of the fire to slow the progression and to provide structure protection.

July 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM Evacuation warnings forthcoming for Blue Gill Place and additional engines and water tenders. This is now a full augmented dispatch.

July 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM First tanker drop across the head of the fire.

July 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM Pond Air Attack reports approximately 1/2 acre, burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread.

July 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM Air Attack and two tankers are arriving over the fire. The wildland portion of the fire is about 1/10th of an acre with some spotting.

July 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM Units at scene on Old Pond report one structure and multiple vehicles fully involved. All resources dispatched to continue in, plus one additional water tender.

July 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM Black smoke reported on Old Pond Lane in the Alta Sierra/Dew Drop area, possible structure fire. Full wildland dispatch on order. This will be the Pond Fire.