Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Scott, Yuba County

State: CA

Lead Agency: NEU

Size (acres): 95

Percent Contained:

Estimate of Containment:

Personnel: 80+

Structures Destroyed:

Scott, Marysville Road and Scott Grant Road in the Loma Rica area, Yuba County, multiple starts. Structures threatened, evacuations in progress.

June 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM

OES Intel 12, June 15th on the #ScottFire, NEU. Fire is mapped at 95 acres at 17:16 hours. pic.twitter.com/N2PUCAbIf0 — FIRIS (@FIRIS) June 16, 2023

June 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM

Scott Air Attack is releasing 88 and 89 back to Grass valley Air Attack Base.

June 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM

Marysville Road is now open. All other road closures currently remain in place. Scott Grant Road is closed at Marysville Road. Traffic control in effect at Los Verjeles and County Line, Scott Grant and Loma Rica, Loma Rica and Marysville Rd.

June 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM

Hard closure of Marysville Rd now extended — Scott Grant Rd to Willow Glen Rd.

June 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM

Fire behavior has greatly moderated, ground resources are makinig good progress.

June 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM

Scott Air Attack is canceling incoming Tanker 101.

June 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM

Road closures: Marysville Rd Closed -Scott Grant Rd to Loma Rica Rd. Loma Rica Road also closed from Brandie Drive to Marysville Road.

June 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM

OES mapping plane has arrived over the fires.

June 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM

Air Attack is canceling the request for the Type 2 copters. Fire is estimated at 50 acres.

June 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM

Evacuation Order expanded to include Zone LOM-E079. Please evacuate that zone immediately.

June 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM

Aircraft are making progress with retardant lines.

June 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM

Scott Grant Road is closed at Marysville Road. Traffic control is set up on Loma Rica and Marysville Road.

June 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM

Zones LOM-E079 and YUB-E042 are now under an Evacuation Warning. An Evacuation Order has been issued for the Zone LOM-E087. Sycamore Ranch is open as a temporary shelter, and large animals/livestock can be taken to the Sheriff’s Posse.

June 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM

Scott Air Attack is requesting one Type 1 tanker and a No Divert on the aircraft working the fire.

June 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM

Rapid rate of spread reported.

June 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM

Reports of residents trapped in a home, Yuba County Sheriff is conducting evacuations.

June 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM

Scott IC is requesting additional resources to respond to the fire.

June 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM

Air Attack estimates the three fires on the Scott incident to be about 20 acres in grass and oak woodland. Evacuations starting

Units at scene on the Scott Fire report multiple fires, burning uphill at a moderate rate of spread, structures in the area.

June 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM

Full wildland dispatch for two fires on Marysville Road at Scott Grant Road in the Loma Rica area in Yuba County. This will be the Scott incident.