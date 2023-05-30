Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Sicard

State: CA

Lead Agency: NEU

Size (acres): 10

Percent Contained:

Estimate of Containment: May 30, 2023

Personnel: 60+

Structures Destroyed:

Sicard, Sicard Flat Road in the Smartsville area, Yuba County. Evacuations and road closures in effect.

May 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM

Power is out in the fire area, affecting 369 customers.

May 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM

Sicard Air Attack is canceling the request for the two additional tankers, reload time out of the Grass Valley Air Attack Base is short enough to handle with the tankers assigned.

May 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM

Air Attack reports approximately 10 acres, still burning at a moderate rate of spread. Air Attack 440 and FIRIS are overhead.

May 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM

Peoria Rd at Sicard Flat Rd and Sicard Flat and Hwy 20 are closed to inbound traffic.

May 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM

Additional water tenders requested to the fire.

May 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM

Livestock and large animals can be taken to the Posse arena, they are opening access now. The Yuba County Posse Arena is located at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.

May 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM

Tankers 86, 93 and 100 are assigned to the fire.

May 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM

Air Attack 440 is being dispatched to the fire. Tanker 100 is arriving over the area, Air Attack is requesting two additional tankers.

May 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM

Additional evacuations on Lanza Lane and Gary Way.

May 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM

There are now mandatory evacuations on Frontier Trail and there is a roadblock on Hwy 20 and Sicard Flat Road. YCSO units with high-low sirens in the area.

May 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM

There are no evacuations at this time. Yuba County uses Zonehaven, the affected zone YUB-E065 is showing “normal” status.

May 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM Firefighters are making progress on the fire, structure threat has been mitigated. Additional water tender has arrived at scene. YCSO is at the temporary ICP at Frontier Trail.

May 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM

The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass and oak woodland fuel type with heavy brush.

May 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM

Sicard IC reports approximately 5 acres, ICP requesting Air Attack and one tanker due to the immediate structure threat. Fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

May 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM

Units arriving at scene are requesting additional engines, water tenders and dozer. There is an immediate threat to structures. The fire is burning in heavy brush.

Image courtesy ALERTCalifornia

May 30, 2023 at 2:06 PM

Reported vegetation fire, yard of fire on Sicard Flat Road in Smartsville. 2-3 acres with structure threat, units dispatched.