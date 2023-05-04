NEVADA CITY, CA, April 2023 – The Nevada City Craft Fair will hold its 12th annual Spring event at the Miners Foundry Sunday, May 7.

Offering over 70 of the brightest makers, crafters, and indie designers in the region; Nevada City Craft Fair features jewelry, handmade decor, art, fashion, body care, and much more!

Since its inception, more than a decade ago, the Nevada Craft Fair has welcomed over 13,000 guests and over 700 crafters, artists, and makers. It has since evolved into a craft institution that celebrates ingenuity, highcraft, and sustainable design, curated in the spirit of Nevada City’s eclectic and rustic essence.

Today the show is sought out by a large community of makers and artisans from all of Nevada County, Northern California region, Tahoe, Bay Area and beyond, to exhibit at the one day show. The show brings out some of the best local talent in herbal handmade body care, ceramics, sustainable fashion, energetically and consciously created jewelry and decor; inspired by northern California region’s culture and wild beauty.

The event happens twice a year, once during the holidays and then in May. “I have been putting this show on for the Foundry for 8 years now’” says Naomi Cabral, Nevada City Craft Fair Event Producer. “It’s an honor and privilege to work with and for our local creative community. Year after year, I’m delighted at the draw our show brings. We have all levels of creativity here from artists who are just getting started on their creative paths to established businesses who make everything from scratch full-time! I’m looking at craftsmanship and ingenuity of design, but I’m also looking for that special story. Each artist has one and it is just as important as their artwork because it speaks to their creative journey and the energy they put into every handmade creation,” says Cabral.

This year the show welcomes local talent, Stephanie Adams of Pickle Pottery. Nikki Carson of the Crafted Canvas will have her paintings and also offer face painting for the kids! Azreail Duran of IM Element will have handmade botanical healing products, and local jewelry designer Pamela Klein will have her latest in her Nevada County region-inspired fine jewelry. With Mother’s Day around the corner, it will be a great day for getting those perfect gifts.

A no-host bar will be open during the day for refreshing drinks while shopping and live music will be played outside, making it a beautiful way to spend the day exploring downtown Nevada City while you’re there.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

WHAT: 12th Annual Nevada City Spring Craft Fair

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City

WHEN: Sunday, May 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WEBSITE & INFO: minersfoundry.org | 530-265-5040

TICKETS: $7 entry | Free for children under 12