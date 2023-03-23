Grass Valley, Calif. – Kenny Broberg is the winner of the American Pianists Association Award and he’s coming to InConcert Sierra on Sunday, April 16.

His soul searing program begins with the heartachingly stunning Franck “Prelude, Fugue, et Variation” and then continues Beethoven’s most beloved :Sonata in E flat Major, op 81a “Les Adieux,” and another beauty with Amy Beach’s” Ballade in D flat Major, op 6.” The afternoon ends with Medtner’s colossal “Piano Sonata in E minor, op 25 no 2” or “Night Wind” that has been called “one of the most difficult and complex piano sonatas ever written.”

At the age of 29, Kenny Brogerg is a shining beacon for young classical musicians and is becoming one of the most decorated and internationally renowned pianists of his generation. He is not only the winner of the 2021 American Pianist Awards and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship, but he also captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and a bronze medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition as well as prizes at the Hastings, Sydney, Seattle and New Orleans International Piano Competitions.

Since 2007, InConcert Sierra has enjoyed a collaboration with the APA as one of the first presenters of their most recent Classical Award Winners. InConcert Sierra has also presented Stephen Beus (2007), Adam Golka (2009), Grace Fong (2010), Sean Chen (2015), Drew Peterson (2018) and now Kenny Broberg. They have also been honored to present APA winners who won prior to 2007 such as Spencer Myer, Christopher Taylor, Michael Shepherd, J.Y. Song, Jim Giles, Anthony Molinaro, Brian Ganz, and Stephen Prutsman.

“Our collaboration with the APA has been fruitful. Winning the APA award is a feather in the career cap of young American pianists. For InConcert, we know we’ll meet and hear one of the top pianists in the world at the very start of the career. Then the joy is following their career and hopefully, having them return again, and again”, said Ken Hardin, ICS Artistic Director.

”In addition to the $50,000 awarded to each finalist, Broberg was selected to receive the Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship, consisting of career assistance for two years, publicity, performance engagements that includes a concert with InConcert Sierra, an Artist-in-Residence post, and a recording contract with Steinway & Sons record label.

“There is a 20-minute pre-concert forum that begins at 1:15pm, prior to the performance.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit organization that presents concerts featuring the world’s leading and emerging classical musicians and produces its own Sierra Master Chorale and InConcert Sierra Orchestra concerts, including robust educational programs for all ages. Since its inception in 1946, ICS continues to foster a vibrant arts and culture scene in the region.

For more information, call 530-273-3990 or please visit www.inconcertsierra.org.

KNOW & GO

What: InConcert Sierra presents American Pianists Association winner Kenny Broberg, piano

When: 2pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023; 1:15 pre-concert forum

Where: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley

Tickets: $48 general available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990 Youth (5-17) free with adult