The 18th Annual Gold Country Golf Classic benefiting Sierra Services for the Blind returns to Nevada County on October 6, 2023. This year’s event will take place at the picturesque Alta Sierra Golf Club which serves as the perfect backdrop for a fun day of golf while supporting a wonderful cause.

Taken by Sarah Herbert of Sierra Services for the Blind of Jeff Hadley, client, former Board member and friend

Over the years, the Gold Country Golf Classic has developed a loyal following but there is room for more and registration is open! On the day of, sign in for pre-registered players starts at 11:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., we play golf! Lunch will be provided on the carts and a banquet BBQ dinner follows the tournament with awards and a raffle full of amazing prizes.

“This event represents a fun way to perform community outreach with one of our longest-tenured clients”, said Marc Engellenner, Commercial Property and Causality Insurance Producer at The Event Helper and prior professional golfer. “The day will be filled with contests and prizes for those of all skill levels. We have a number of fun side games and experiences available for participants of all skill levels to engage in. It is placed perfectly in the season to get optimal good weather and plenty of daylight. We could not be more excited to be able to assist such a fun event re-emerging in 2023 and for years to come!”

If you would like to participate in the tournament, please contact Sierra Services at (530) 265-2121. Information and the link to sign up can also be found on their website at www.sierraservices.org. If you are a business that would like to sponsor the tournament, a tee sign or donate a raffle prize please contact Richard or Sarah at (530) 265-2121 by September 22, 2023. All sponsorships and additional donations the day of the event are welcome and tax deductible.

“Based on the numbers from the Census in 2020, Sierra Services has the potential to reach 3000 clients in Nevada County with Age-related Macular Degeneration alone. Currently, we help approximately 150 visually impaired community members get to and from medical appointments and with our peer groups,” stated Richard Crandall, Executive Director of Sierra Services for the Blind. “Our peer groups offer education on independent living skills in a rural area and advocacy to the individual. The services we provide are imperative to the overall physical and mental health of the individual. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly towards providing our services to the blind and visually impaired in Nevada and Placer counties.”

Date: October 6, 2023 Time: 11:30 registrations open, 1 pm tee time Location: Alta Sierra Golf Course Cost: $135 per person for tournament, $540 a foursome, additional Dinner tickets $40

About Sierra Services for the Blind

It is the purpose and mission of Sierra Services for the Blind to provide a program of peer and other counseling support services to our clients. In addition, educational support, social development and other programs within the community are utilized to foster physical and mental health. We provide transportation services to medical appointments, promote independence, provide a library of visual aids, and serve as the advocate for the blind and visually impaired in isolated and rural communities of Nevada and Placer County, and their geographically contiguous communities.