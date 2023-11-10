Nevada City, CA: The very talented Banner Mountain Artisans are back!

Our 19th annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show and Sale returns to the Nevada City Elks Lodge Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19. Hours both days are 10 am to 4 pm.

Each of the 30 members in Banner Mountain Artisans are local Nevada County artists, and are juried by the board of directors before being accepted into the group. “We look for high quality in the art, as well as not having anyone directly competing in the group. We promote variety and quality at fair prices”, says Mary Anne Davis, Marketing Chair for the group.

Shop locally this year from your community members who put their heart and soul into their beautiful creations. Lots of variety both in the type of art and price points. There truly is something for everyone at this very popular annual show and sale! Admission is free, parking is free and plentiful, and you can win a door prize!

The 19th Annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show and Sale happens Saturday November 18th and Sunday, November 19th from 10 to 4 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy 49, Nevada City. To see samples of the art, visit www.bannermountainartisans.com.