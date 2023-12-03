NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. December 3, 2023 – Michelle Bodley, Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector, would like to remind property owners that the due date for the 1st installment of the 2023-2024 secured tax bill is December 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Payments must be received in this office or show a postmark of December 11, 2023. If mailing close to this date, we highly encourage a hand stamped timely postmark to ensure timely payment. If received after the Dec. 11th date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty will be added for late payment.

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/348/Treasurer-Tax- Collector

Avoid the lines! Payment transactions can be made online or by phone at 1-877-445-5617 up until 11:59 PM on December 11th. Information can be found at https://common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/nevada/tax/search or by simply scanning the QR code on your bill. You must have your assessment number and amount due. Please note there is a 2.38% fee associated with credit/debit card transactions but no charge for electronic check.

Don’t want to come up to the office? A convenient outside drive-up Drop Box is available in the parking lot of the Rood Government Center at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City until 5pm on December 11th. Follow the signs for location.

For in-person payments, the Tax Collector’s office is located on the 2nd floor of the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City. Office hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. Lines can be long on December 11th so plan accordingly.

If mailing your payment, send payment along with your payment stub to P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA 95959-0128. Once again, if mailing close to the 11th, it is IMPERATIVE to get a hand stamped timely postmark or you will run the risk of a penalty due to a late postmark.

FOR TRUCKEE RESIDENTS

Do not want to mail or make the trip over the hill? We will be at Truckee Town Hall on December 5th in the Trout Creek Conference Room from 9am-3pm for in-person tax collection. There is a convenient drop-box located at Truckee Town Hall that will be open until 5pm on December 11th. Payments are collected from the box daily but will not be transported to the Nevada City office until December 12th. All payments received in the drop box by the

5 p.m. deadline on December 11th, will be posted as timely.

DO YOU HAVE DELINQUENT TAXES?

We are encouraging all taxpayers who have unpaid taxes as of August 1, 2023, to take advantage of the California Mortgage and Property Tax Relief program. For more information, please visit: https://camortgagerelief.org/