GRASS VALLEY, Calif. September 20, 2023 – Farm Day provided over 800 local second- and third-grade students, teachers, and parents a close look at agriculture in Nevada County. Organized by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, in partnership with Nevada County Farm Bureau, Nevada County Cattle Women and Sierra Harvest, Farm Day’s goal is to increase awareness of the positive contributions agriculture makes to our local community and economy.

Photos YubaNet

With the help of 75 FFA student volunteers from both Bear River and Nevada Union, kids and adults visited stations at the Nevada County Fairgrounds ranging from bunnies to draft horses, pygmy goats, sheep herding, bats, pack mules and more.

A portable sawmill, first responders, a photo booth, the opportunity to pet chickens, learn about bees and see an ag product-detecting dog in action rounded out the full morning.

According to the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, “Farm Day isn’t just about​ animals, fruits, & vegetables. It’s about how important water is to all facets of agriculture. How trees become lumber and paper products, spinning fibers from animal wool makes clothes, and how bats help farmers with their crops. It’s about the importance of insects and pollination, saving seeds, worms, and soil and so much more!”

For more information about the Nevada County Resource Conservation District and their programs and resources: https://www.ncrcd.org/