NEVADA CITY, Calif. May 6, 2023 – Gold Country Kiwanis and community partners hosted the 18th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival this Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Rood Center.

A rare moment of sunshine!

The goal was to make children and their parents feel comfortable should emergency services be required and to assist in preparation of their home against fires.

NCCFS vehicle extrication demo

The rain did not deter visitors from checking out the booths, climb around in the rescue vehicle, enjoy a free BBQ lunch and the entertainment.