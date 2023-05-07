NEVADA CITY, Calif. May 6, 2023 – Gold Country Kiwanis and community partners hosted the 18th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival this Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Rood Center.
The goal was to make children and their parents feel comfortable should emergency services be required and to assist in preparation of their home against fires.
The rain did not deter visitors from checking out the booths, climb around in the rescue vehicle, enjoy a free BBQ lunch and the entertainment.