On November 15 and November 16, 2023, thirty-six (36) top 5th/6th grade spellers and thirty-four (34) top 7th/8th grade spellers from local public, private and charter schools competed in the Nevada County Spelling Tournament, held at Miners Foundry Cultural Center. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated and sponsored the annual event. “Spellmaster” Teena Corker, a local retired educator and retired Associate Superintendent of Educational Services in Nevada County, volunteered her time and finesse, dictating spelling words for the team contest and conducting the individual oral spelling bee.

Each day commenced with school teams consisting of up to five students competing for the overall best team award. The top individual students with the highest cumulative correct score then participated in the Individual Spelling Bee. Many heartfelt congratulations to all student participants, teachers, and families.

Mt. St. Mary Academy 5-6th Grade 1st place team: Teacher/Coach, Michelle Peters; JT Pelton; Arthur Renner; Kilian Mabry; Elliette Worden; Africa Romeo (not pictured here)

In the 5th and 6th grade team competition, Mt. St. Mary School earned the first-place award. Placing second was the Cottage Hill/Magnolia School team. The Union Hill School team won the third-place award.

Lyman Gilmore 7-8th Grade 1st place team: Milo Gordon; Jedi Hauser; Tristan St. Clair; Teacher/Coach, Doug Harmon; Amie Conelly-Winegar-Rogers; Jasper Leninson

In the 7th and 8th grade team competition, Lyman Gilmore School earned the first-place award. Placing second was the Mt. St. Mary School team. The Nevada City School of the Arts School team won the third-place award.

The following students participated in the Individual Spelling Bees:

5th & 6th grade Individual Spelling Bee:

Casey Reed- Cottage Hill/Magnolia School

Elsa Gray- Union Hill School

Hannah Byers- Alta Sierra/Magnolia School

Isabelle Nasah- Lyman Gilmore School

Ricci Wright- Cottage Hill/Magnolia School

Richard Crane- Grass Valley Charter School

Vera Crane – Grass Valley Charter School

Zoey Fowler- Union Hill School

7th & 8th grade Individual Spelling Bee:

Adan Zinati- Forest Charter School

Elena Miller- Seven Hills School

Jedi Hauser- Lyman Gilmore School

Jillian Larkins- Union Hill School

Josie Hoover- Grass Valley Charter School

Milo Gordon- Lyman Gilmore School

Riley Cervenka- Nevada City School of the Arts

Tristan St. Clair- Lyman Gilmore School

Hannah Byers (6th grade) emerged as the first-place champ of the 5th and 6th grade competition with Elsa Gray (5th grade) scoring as the second-place winner. Hannah and Elsa now qualify to attend the 2024 California State Elementary Spelling Bee Championship to be held April 27th in Stockton, CA. Third-place tie went to Casey Reed (6th grade), Isabelle Nasah (6th grade), Ricci Wright (6th grade), Richard Crane (5th grade), and Vera Crane (6th grade). Fourth place went to Zoey Fowler (5th grade).

Grades 5-6 Individual 1stplace winner Hannah Byers Grades 5-6 Individual 2nd place winner Elsa Gray Grades 5-6 Individual 3rd place winners Casey Reed, Isabelle Nasah, Ricci Wright, Zoey Fowler, Richard Crane and Vera Crane (not pictured here) Grades 7-8 Individual 1st – 4th place winners Jedi Hauser, Josie Hoover, Adan Zinati, Elena Miller, Riley Cervenka

Jedi Hauser (7th grade) emerged as the first-place champ of the 7th and 8th grade competition with Josie Hoover (7th grade) scoring as the second-place winner. Jedi and Josie now qualify to attend the 2024 California State Junior High Spelling Bee Championship to be held April 27th in Stockton, CA. Third-place tie went to Adan Zinati (8th grade) and Elena Miller (8th grade). Fourth place went to Riley Cervenka (7th grade).

Congratulations to all student participants, teachers, and families.