Alasdair Fraser’s Sierra Fiddle Camp, to be held June 17-25, 2023, invites people of all ages to a celebration of community music-making and intensive study featuring instruction in fiddle, guitar, cello, mandolin, piano, song, and dance at Shady Creek Outdoor School & Conference Center near Nevada City, California.

Financial aid applications are due April 15; campers of all ages and levels of musical expertise are welcome to apply.

April 15 is also the “priority registration” deadline for prospective attendees to be eligible for an admission lottery if one becomes necessary; the camp generally fills up well in advance. All attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a supervising adult. To apply, or for more information, go to www.sierrafiddlecamp.org.

“We create a week-long music and dance village where multiple generations are learning and living together,” says renowned Scottish fiddle master, Alasdair Fraser. “It’s a ‘bubble’ for musical exploration, with exceptional teachers who are tradition-bearers in fiddle styles from around the world. This year we are featuring the Castilian tradition of Spain, American Old-Time fiddling, and the music of Cape Breton and Scotland. I’m especially thrilled that my son Galen Fraser, who is a fine tunesmith and performer, will be coming from Spain to be one of the main teachers this year. There will be lots of festive dancing, jamming, songs, stories, and general merriment in addition to an intensive schedule of classes throughout the day.”

Galen Fraser at Sierra Fiddle Camp

On the final evening, Saturday, June 24, the camp’s spirit of spontaneity comes to Nevada City, with the entire assemblage of campers and faculty performing at Sierra Fiddle Camp’s annual “Fiddlers in the Park” concert extravaganza.

Alasdair Fraser’s Sierra Fiddle Camp, founded in 2006, is organized by dedicated volunteers, and is an affiliate of the non-profit organization Scottish Fiddlers of California.