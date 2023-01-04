GRASS VALLEY, CA – January 4, 2023 – Winter in Nevada County is becoming increasingly challenging. This month is looking especially unpredictable, which means we all should be as prepared as possible.

211 Connecting Point, in coordination with County of Nevada, PG&E, and the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), has compiled a thorough list of local resources, contact information, safety tips, and more. Below is a list of important steps you can take this week and throughout the rest of the winter. Find much more at: 211connectingpoint.org/winter-weather-resources:

Stay away from floodwaters – Just 6″ of moving water can knock you off your feet, and 1′ of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Additionally, murky floodwater may be contaminated with human/animal waste, hazardous chemicals, and harmful bacteria.

Use generators safely – Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Have fresh water & ice – Freeze blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator during an outage to prevent spoiling.

Never touch downed wires – Assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away.

Use flashlights, not candles – If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals, and small children. Don’t leave candles unattended.

Wear loose-fitting, light, but warm, clothing – This strategy lets you regulate comfort by slipping layers on and off as the weather changes.

Test smoke & CO detectors – Make sure you have fresh batteries and detectors are up to date.

Turn off appliances – During an outage, unplug all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

Eat and drink foods that will warm your body – Keep your energy and body temperature up. However, AVOID caffeine and alcohol.

As always, if you have any questions or need assistance, dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

About Connecting Point

Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.