28th Annual Open Studios Tour in Western Nevada County

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the 28th Annual Open Studios Tour, featuring artists in Nevada County’s Western Region. This October, over 80 artists across 57 locations will open their doors during the second and third weekends so the public can see where art is made, displayed, and appreciated. Stops on the tour include the studios of sculptors, painters, photographers, woodworkers, designers, ceramicists, fiber artists, and illustrators; along with several galleries, collectives, and art facilities.

Open Studios is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artists, see finished and in-progress projects, watch live demonstrations, learn more about artistic processes and inspirations, and of course purchase beautiful original and printed art directly from the source. On this free self-guided tour, everyone can experience first-hand how, where, and why art is created.

The 57 studio locations will be open to visit from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on October 14, 15, 21, and 22, and all it requires is a downloaded or printed tour guide to lead the way. The Open Studios website has been redesigned to include an interactive Google map, artist directory, and downloadable comprehensive guide.

You can download the guide online at openstudiostour.org or pick up a physical copy at one of our pick-up locations: The Center for the Arts, Communal Cafe, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, Nevada City Winery, Heartwood Eatery & Annex, and GV and NC Chambers of Commerce.

You can also find Open Studios artists and volunteers at the Nevada City and Grass Valley Farmers Markets starting at the end of September passing out guides and engaging the public. From October 6th to November 4th, one work from each participating artist or group will be on display in the Granucci Gallery as part of the Open Studios Preview Exhibition. This show will give viewers a taste of all the tour has to offer, and a visit to the gallery before planning your route is highly recommended. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the Preview Exhibition Opening Reception and Open Studios Tour Kick-Off on October 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Center’s Granucci Gallery. This is an opportunity to meet the artists, view their work, and show support for this amazing program. Original participants of the Open Studios tour will give an engaging, short talk about the history of this annual event.

Support the arts by grabbing a guide and enjoying the free 28th Annual Open Studios Tour, on October 14, 15, 21, and 22, 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to see all that our creative community has to offer!

WHAT: 28th Annual Open Studios Tour 2023 WHERE: The Center for the Arts Granucci Gallery | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 and Western Nevada County (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan) WHEN: Tour Dates: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Preview Exhibition Dates: October 6 – November 4, 2023 | Opening Reception & Tour Kick Off: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. TICKETS: Free | openstudiostour.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://openstudiostour.org/ or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.