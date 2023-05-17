GEORGETOWN, Calif. – Community members and families are invited to come out to Lake Walton with their fishing poles, bait, and tackle boxes for the Georgetown Fishing Derby on Saturday June 3rd from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This annual derby has become an eagerly anticipated event for youth in the foothills.

The fishing derby begins at 8:00 AM with prizes awarded for the Casting Contest, Strangest Fish Caught, Shortest Fish Caught, Longest Fish Caught, and First Fish. There will be four age categories for awards: 0-3 years, 4-7 years, 8-11 years, and 12-16 years old. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This community event is co-sponsored by the Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, El Dorado County Fish and Game Commission, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service and the Rotary Club of Georgetown Divide, with assistance from the California Conservation Corps, and Eldorado National Forest Interpretive Association.

Look for signs directing participants to the event site. Parking is limited so please carpool if possible. Lake Walton is located approximately 4.5 miles east of Georgetown on Balderston Road, off Wentworth Springs Road. For emergency vehicle and local access, we ask for your cooperation in only parking on the east side of Balderston Road. There is no camping on-site. Dru Barner and Stumpy Meadows are the closest Forest Service campgrounds to the event.

For more information, please contact the U.S. Forest Service, Georgetown Ranger District at (530) 333-4312.