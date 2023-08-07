Nevada County Media will be hosting a fundraiser featuring the Ghost of Mark Twain, McAvoy Layne on Saturday, August 26th. This fundraiser helps support the NCM internship and summer camp programs.

McAvoy Layne as Mark Twain

McAvoy Layne has performed as Mark Twain for 35 years. He has made over four hundred appearances from Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City to Leningrad University in Russia, McAvoy Layne has preserved the wit, wisdom and spirit of the great American humorist Mark Twain. McAvoy is a winner of the Nevada Award of Excellence in School and Library Services. McAvoy Layne has played Samuel Clemens Ghost in the Biography Channel’s episode of Mark Twain and the Discovery Channel’s Cronkite Award winning documentary ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’.

Says McAvoy, “It’s like being a Monday through Friday preacher, whose sermon, though not reverently pious, is fervently American.”

Grab your friends and join us for a one time night of desserts, drinks, and stories by McAvoy Layne, the living spirit of Mark Twain. Tickets are 75$ per person. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://nevadacountymedia.org

About

Nevada County Media is a 501c3 nonprofit. Our mission is to foster community dialogue, increase civic engagement, and enrich the cultural life of our community through digital media. Our purpose is to advance the public good by encouraging cooperation in conversation, civic involvement, to enhance the cultural landscape through creative self-expression, and to provide a platform for community members to engage with one another and express themselves creatively through digital media.