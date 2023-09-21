GRASS VALLEY, CA, September 21, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present A Soulful Evening With MaMuse & Wildchoir and The Feelings Parade in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 29, 2023.

MaMuse, “Ma” as in Mamma; “Muse” as in the one who inspires, is a harmonic, uplifting, Folk-Soul-Revival, and a musical tune-up for the heart. Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) creates uplifting music to inspire the world to thrive. MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart by interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence. Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, these two powerful women embody a love for all life. The synergy that is created through this musical connection is palpable and truly moving to witness. With 13 delicious years of co-creation and 7 albums under their belts, MaMuse keeps their hearts tuned to the creation of music for the health of ALL BEINGS.

Wildchoir are a harmonic act of nature that arises in counterbalance to violence and hatred; the Earth sounding itself alive; a collective of voices, undomesticated and free. Wildchoir, formerly “Thrive Choir”, was born to sing the music for the revolution. Based in Oakland, California, they are a diverse group of vocalists, artists, activists, educators, healers, and community organizers who join together in big harmony. They celebrate the confluence of their many cultures & identities, including African-American, Latinx, Asian-American, Native American, middle-eastern, immigrant, Jewish, & queer. Their music illuminates the joy, pain, and beauty of what it means to be human in this time of systemic transformation.

The Feelings Parade is a movement as much as it is a band. Led by songwriters Morgan Bolender and Scott Ferreter, the project has developed a loyal following of diehard “Feelers” who come as much for the poetic songwriting, tight harmonies, and rich textures as they do to drop into their own tender human hearts in a space of collective radical vulnerability. The unwavering honesty of their songs and their undefended onstage presence creates an atmosphere that is equally reverent to the ache, the challenge, and the pleasure of being human. On more than one occasion, fans have said that Feelings Parade shows are “better than therapy.”

Don’t miss a soulful night of music with MaMuse, Wildchoir, and The Feelings Parade at The Center for the Arts on August 29, 2023.

WHAT: A Soulful Evening with MaMuse & Wildchoir WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Friday, August 29, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $30-35 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://bit.ly/40OoqzA or (530) 274-8384

