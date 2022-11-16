The stars aligned to shine down on The Center’s 5th Annual Gala on Saturday, November 12th. Celestial: A Stellar Evening raised a record-breaking $341,450 for The Center for the Arts which included an anonymous $100,000 match. The Center’s gala raises critical support for its operations and programs such as its space-sharing initiative which gives drastically reduced rental rates to nonprofit organizations and The CREATE youth arts education program.

Auctioneer Greg Quiroga of Stellar Fundraising Auctions on stage at The Center’s 5th Annual Gala

This year’s Live Auction was led, once again, by auctioneer Greg Quiroga from Stellar Fundraising Auctions. The Live Auction had exciting prizes such as a trip to Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry, a week in the Tuscan countryside of Italy, a one-of-a-kind necklace from Stucki Jewelers, and many other unique offerings ranging from music and food, to experiences to be shared.

This year, The Center also created a silent auction with baskets and prizes that were generously donated from many local businesses including Elevation 2477′, El Barrio, Fat and the Moon, and Vintage on Mill.

Antonio Ayestaran served a delectable catered meal and then guests danced the night away to the band Decades. Decades had guests on their feet and singing along with all the classics, both new and old.

The Center of the Arts would like to thank the wonderful staff and the Board of Directors that worked so hard to make this night a success. They would especially like to recognize this year’s Gala Chairperson, Lisa Swarthout, for her continued commitment and support of The Center and the arts in Nevada County.

A very special thanks to the 2022 Gala Event sponsors which include Stucki Jewelers, The Lee and Dunn Group, Baird, Anne Petronave Bookkeeping, Stellar Fundraising Auctions, Antonio Ayestarán Catering, Elevation 2477’, El Barrio Mexican Market, BriarPatch Food Co-Op, API Marketing, and Lucchesi Vineyards.

Celestial: A Stellar Evening successfully raised $241,450 for The Center for the Arts. A few silent auction items remain open to the public through Friday, November 18th, and can be seen here: https://bit.ly/3SORoL9

Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, commented, “I’m thrilled by the support of this community. I cannot believe this event has increased its revenue by 177% over the past five years. We are so fortunate to live in a community that values the arts, recognizes that the arts are still in recovery, and believes in our work.”