Valentine’s Day is known as THE special day for lovers, but how did it happen that February 14th became that special day? A little research shows that it is most likely a composite of 1) more than one martyred Saint Valentine, 2) a line in a poem by Chaucer in the 14th century about birds commencing mating on St. Valentine’s Day, and 3) love notes sent by medieval knights to ladies of the court.

Commonly it is told that a Catholic priest, Valentine, was put to death for marrying couples in the Roman Empire when marriage had been outlawed due to the belief that unmarried men made better soldiers without a wife and children.

Also told is that Priest Valentine’s beheading was due to his marrying the wrong couple against their wealthy (as in major church benefactor) parent’s wishes. Regardless of the cause, February 14th is the anniversary of a priest losing his head over love, most likely in the third century, and still celebrated in today’s 21st century.

Origins of Valentine’s Day aside, today it is still known as a day to celebrate your love with a special someone. But what about those of us who don’t have a valentine due to loss, circumstance, or choice? Can we celebrate, too? In the spirit of children making and passing out valentines to their classmates without strings, Peace Lutheran Church wants to share the love with those who are alone this coming Valentine’s Day.

A special luncheon will be held starting at noon in the beautiful Fellowship Center at Peace Lutheran Church, located 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.

Reservations will be required no later than Feb. 10 by emailing office@peacelutherangv.org. or calling the office at (530) 273-9631 if you do not have computer access.

Come and be your own Valentine and join us for food and company. The event is free; donations to offset costs will be gratefully accepted.