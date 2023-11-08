NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. November 8, 2023 – AAUW California announces its second annual virtual statewide program, Gov Trek. The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by galvanizing a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office. Over seven two-hour sessions, students will engage in interactive and inspiring activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

Gov Trek is free and open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home, or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first come, first served basis at: https://www.aauw-ca.org/gov-trek-student-registration/. The registration deadline is January 20, 2024.

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government, and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs,” says Sandi Gabe, AAUW California President. “We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California.”

For more than 85 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership.

For more information about AAUW Nevada County Branch, go to www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net .