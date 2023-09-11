The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch has announced its board members for the 2023-2024 year, which will kick off with a brunch on Saturday, September 16th, 9:30 – 11:30 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley. This annual kick-off meeting, which offers attendees a snapshot of the organization, is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about AAUW.

2023-2024 AAUW Nevada County Branch Executive Board (from left): Deborah York, Diane Kellegrew, Karen Hull, Jennifer Wilkerson, Peg Flanders, Ann Gould, Mari Kobus, Deb Cubberley, and Diane McMillan.

Elected for a second year to lead the branch is Deborah York, who will return as Branch President. The other 2023-2024 AAUW Nevada County Branch elected officers are Ann Gould, Secretary; Jennifer Wilkerson and Peg Flanders, Co-Finance Officers; Diane Kellegrew and Karen Hull, Program Co-Vice Presidents (VPs); Carol McMillan and Mari Kobus, AAUW Funds Co-VPs; and Deb Cubberley, Membership VP. Also serving on the Executive Committee is Past President Katherine (Bup) Greenwood.

According to President Deborah York, the September 16th Brunch attendees will have opportunities to experience the energy and warmth of AAUW members while checking out displays on our scholarship and grant programs as well as special interest groups for avid book readers, hikers, gardeners, world affair students, arts and crafters, among others. Plus, they will hear about upcoming free monthly programs and have a chance to meet and hear from the 2023 8th graders who attended the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) camp at UC Davis in July.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more information, go to https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net