Climate Change will be the focus of the first 2023 monthly meeting of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch. Climate Activist Martin Webb will be the guest speaker. He will offer simple ways to help address the global warming dilemma as well as outline a plan of action from an individual and local perspective.

Webb has been in the renewable energy industry for 25 years, as a three-time business owner and solar expert. He also produces radio shows on KVMR as the host of “The Climate Report,” and hosts the new monthly “Tipping Point” TV show on Nevada County Media.

Representatives from local organizations, including South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), Community Environmental Advocates (CEA)/MineWatch Nevada County, and Citizens for Climate Action, will be on hand to answer questions and provide information as well.

The meeting will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday, January 21st, 9:30 – 11:30 am. It is free and open to the public.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more information: https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/