“What is it like to be a student in the 2020’s?” will be the topic of a roundtable discussion at American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch’s November meeting on Saturday, November 19th. Participants will include local high school and college students who will share individual experiences as to the impact of the shutdown on them and their families as well as issues and challenges faced in today’s ever-changing world.

The meeting will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday, November 19th, 9:30 – 11:30 am. It is free and open to the public.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more information: nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net