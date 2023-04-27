Dry weather and above normal temperatures forecast through the weekend. Many Valley locations will reach the low to mid 90s the next several days. A weather system will impact the region early next week, decreasing temperatures and potentially bringing light precipitation to the Sierra.

Discussion

Strong upper level ridge will continue to build over northern California into the weekend. Heights will gradually rise to over 580 dam through Saturday. This will bring high temperatures well into the 90’s for Valley locations today through Saturday. These readings will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal and may approach a few degrees of record levels at a few locations Friday and Saturday.

With these anomalous forecast temperatures, areas of moderate heat risk are expected through Saturday. Be sure to stay hydrated during the warmest times of the day. With the increased temperatures, snowmelt will accelerate in the mountains, further supplying area waterways with cold, fast-flowing currents. Practice cold water safety and avoid swimming in area streams, rivers and lakes.

Upper level trough moving through the eastern Pacific will approach the West Coast Sunday with lowering heights and will likely initiate a Delta breezy during the afternoon. This will cool afternoon high temperatures back into the low to mid 80’s at most locations, cooler near the Delta. Breezy southwest winds with gusts from 20 to 30 mph will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Extended Discussion (Monday through Thursday)

Cooler next week with unsettled weather as upper low digs south along the West Coast Monday, then becomes quasi-stationary off the CA coast Tuesday into Thursday. This will result in high temperatures lowering back into the 60s to lower 70s for the Central Valley with 40s to lower 60s for the mountains and foothills.

Showers will be possible with NBM showing best chances will be over the northern and eastern foothills and mountains. Light snow accumulations possible above 6000 feet.