Acting Up! Free theatre group and mentorship for LGBTQIA+ teens

Nevada City, Calif. January 10, 2024 – Nevada County Arts Council and Bright Futures for Youth invite LGBTQIA+ teens of Nevada County to join Acting Up! A weekly Social Justice Theatre group that meets on Mondays, beginning January 22, from 4:30 – 6:00pm at 200 Litton Drive in Grass Valley. This is an opportunity for queer teens to come together in an all-inclusive space that empowers them to share their opinions, find their voice, and have fun!

Facilitator Dañiela Fernandez will introduce teens to social justice theatre. The subjects that will be explored are presented by participating youth. Common topics of enquiry are the silencing of youth, racism, poverty, homelessness, mental health, LGBTQIA+ identity, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, hate speech, global warming, gun violence, and war.

We know that theater and arts education can have a positive impact on our students’ social, emotional and mental health. By lending voice to youth facing local and global issues, they find agency and know they can make a difference. Social Justice Theatre provides an outlet for addressing emotional and or problem behaviors through building empathy, reducing intolerance, and generating acceptance of others. In turn this can improve school engagement and culture, supporting our teens in developing valuable life and career skills.

Participants will have an opportunity to share stories and explore challenges. Find creative ways to share their voices and collaborate on short plays about relevant issues that matter. Most importantly, these workshops are about building community and having fun!

Acting Up! is funded in part by JumpStArts, a program of the California Arts Council, and is one of several educational programs under Nevada County Arts Council which – collectively – serve 2,000 local students weekly, year-round.