The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Al Franken in the Marisa Funk Theater on November 18, 2023.

Al Franken – a master storyteller, Podcaster, author, and comedian, commands the stage with sharp humor, and witty insights on our times.

As far as anyone knows, Al Franken is the only U.S. Senator who was also one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live. During his fifteen seasons with SNL, Franken won five Emmys for writing and producing. He’s also the author of four #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them – A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, and Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.

Franken served Minnesota in the Senate from 2009-2018, clobbering his first opponent, incumbent Senator Norm Coleman, by 312 votes. He won his second election by well over 200,000 votes. Franken served on the Judiciary, Energy, Indian Affairs, and HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committees where he routinely embarrassed badly prepared witnesses and was a fierce opponent of media concentration, mandatory arbitration, and Betsy DeVos.

The Al Franken Podcast is one of the nation’s top-ten politics and public affairs podcasts with guests like Malcolm Nance, Sarah Silverman, Paul Krugman, Chris Rock, and Michelle Obama. Well, not Michelle Obama, but guests like her. His political action committee, Midwest Values PAC, supports progressive Democrats, voting rights, and a host of other good, non-political things.

Al and his wife, Franni, have been married for 45 years, many of them happy. They have two kids and four grandchildren.

VIP ticket holders have the opportunity to meet Al before the show, with a 45 minute cocktail reception in the Off Center Stage theater. Must purchase the Meet & Greet option for entry to the reception.

Don’t miss the extraordinary Al Franken, speaking at The Center for the Arts on November 18, 2023.

WHAT: An Evening With Al Franken

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Saturday, November 18, 2023 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $75-95, $275 VIP Meet & Greet option | https://bit.ly/3pwoqXp

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.