Alissa Bjerkhoel, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Nevada County Superior Court.

Bjerkhoel has been Litigation Coordinator for the California Innocence Project at the California Western School of Law since 2016 and was a Staff Attorney there from 2008 to 2016.

She has served as a Panel Attorney for the Sixth District Appellate Program since 2012 and for Appellate Defenders Inc. since 2010. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law.

Bjerkhoel was born and raised in Nevada County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Candace S. Heidelberger effective November 27, 2023. Bjerkhoel is a Democrat.