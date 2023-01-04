A unique Martin Luther King Day event takes place at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains as well as on Zoom on Monday, January 16 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley.

The afternoon will begin with a recording of National Public Radio’s November 6 Morning Edition. The four minute broadcast includes interviews with students of color at Nevada Union High School who experience racism on campus.

Readings from Dr. King’s speeches, accompanied by reflections from guest speakers, will focus on the painful reality of racism in America as well as hope for social justice and racial equality. The audience will have time to reflect on what is shared.

Jamal Walker

Live music will be offered by several musicians, including blues and soul singer Jamal Walker. Walker has performed locally for thirty years and is a member of the popular band Elevation. He has also been active in anti-bias efforts for many years.

Bill Drake, one of the organizers, states, “We wanted to create an event that is meaningful, makes people think, and encourages action. Instead of just focusing on King’s dream for a better world, it is important to think about racism today, especially in our community, and how we can work to overcome it.”

The program is produced by the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, Earth Justice Ministries, and Creating Communities Beyond Bias.

The event can be attended in person with a free ticket or experienced at home on a computer with a Zoom program. Seating at the church is limited to eighty individuals and masks are encouraged.

More information as well as links for tickets and Zoom can be found at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains’ website uugrassvalley.org.