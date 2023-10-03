Experience the magic of the fall season at Ananda Village’s new Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch in October.

Get ready for a harvest celebration like no other! Ananda Village, known for its popular spring tulip garden, is thrilled to invite you and your family to an October extravaganza filled with fun and festivities.

The highlight of the season comes Sat., Oct. 21 with a Harvest Festival from 10am-6pm. The event will include live music, a hands-on blacksmith demonstration, apple cider pressing, local artisans selling jewelry, pottery, flower essences, meditation benches and more, and a chance to visit the village’s adorable goats. Children will be enthralled by the array of activities and games designed just for them. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 3-12 (under 3 free). For tickets, go to AnandaVillage.org.

Those eager to enjoy the delicious flavors of the harvest season in a unique and unforgettable setting won’t want to miss the Farm-to-Table Dinner that night at the Expanding Light Retreat (separate ticket, $30 adult, $6 child, free under 3, 6:30pm).

Ananda Farm’s Pumpkin Patch will be open from Oct. 14-31 from 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday and 12:30pm-4pm Sunday. Choose the perfect pumpkin and then let the kids play on the hay bale structures. Afterward, shop for fresh farm produce, caramel apples, and apple cider. Organic food and meals will also be available for sale. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free.

Ananda is a 50-year-old spiritual cooperative community in the tradition of Paramhansa Yogananda.