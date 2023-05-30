Grab your family, including your furry dog-kid, and have a fun time here at AnimalSave. A Furry, Furry Fest, an outdoor event at the AnimalSave Center on Sunday, June 11, will be open to the public and their well-behaved, leashed dogs. We’ll have music, food, games, information, and a great raffle.

Steve, Sandy and Richard, with the Real McCoy, will be entertaining us with music and karaoke.

Lazy Dog Ice Cream will have sweet treats for dogs and their people, we’ll have The Top Dog food cart with hot dogs and vegan options, for sale.

Ursela Rabe, an animal communicator, will chat with your pets about their inner-most thoughts.

Lenkaland Photography will be here to take photos of your family and pets with AnimalSave’s Big Red Dog.

Shinto’s Pet Food Kitchen and Store will have a booth with their healthy and yummy pet food products and will give a presentation on the benefits of good food and nutrition for your furry kids.

Michelle, our local cat wrangler, will give a presentation on stray and feral cats and the importance of getting them spayed or neutered to reduce the population and to make sure they have better lives.

You can take a chance on some great raffle items. We’ll have doggie bags with fun items and treats for the pooches, games like tennis ball bobbing and a frisbee toss, swimming pools to cool their feet in and other fun things for your dog. You’ll be able to tour AnimalSave’s mobile spay/neuter clinic and see cats and kittens in the cat adoption facility.

Proceeds from A Furry, Furry Fest will help fund AnimalSave’s animal rescue and welfare programs. AnimalSave’s primary programs include the low-cost spay/neuter clinic that has altered over 29,000 dogs and cats in the past fifteen years and its cat adoption facility that rescues and finds homes for hundreds of cats each year.

Please contact carolyn@animalsave.org or 530-271-7071, ext. 201 if you would like to sponsor the event or donate a raffle item.

What: A Furry, Furry Fest When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 11:00am – 3:00pm Where: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Grass Valley Entry Cost: Free Contact carolyn@animalsave.org or 530.271.7071 x 201, for more information.

Visit our website at www.animalsave.org/events.