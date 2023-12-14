Nevada City, CA December 14, 2023 – Wander through the halls of the Miners Foundry and enjoy the talent and craftsmanship of 75 of the top Etsy artisans at the 12th Annual Nevada City Winter Craft Fair Sunday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimenting the fare of Victorian Christmas, which will be taking place on Broad, Pine and Commercial Streets in Nevada City, the Winter Craft Fair features some of the highest quality crafts to be found. Event Producer, Naomi Cabral said this curated show brings the finest quality of handmade goods — it also came with a bit of the feminist movement when it first began.

The idea for the show came along in 2010 by a group of local crafters and artists just as Etsy was booming. Cabral said this show brings locals who are at the top of their game, “The Nevada City Craft Fair is now more than ever catering to the spirit of the town because there is something very unique about Nevada City with the creativity that is born here and drawn here.”

The show consists of unique goods that come from sustainable practices, recycled or found items, and things that do not cause harm to the environment or the self. “That is one of the main themes and we do look at the practice and different components that are used making sure they are natural and sustainable,” Cabral said.

There are a number of standout artisans. Stephanie Adams of Pickle Pottery will be returning with her ceramic offerings. Cabral said she has been at every show, “She is a local potter, and she is quite notable because she has done all 12 years. She is really amazing.” Though Adams had been a long-time potter, the Nevada City Craft Fair was one of her first shows. Adams is now nationally recognized.

Aimee Fredy from Wild Sierra Handmade creates beaded jewelry with a fun, modern whimsical twist.

The Nevada City Craft Fair is about not being traditional, Cabral said, “This is how you create new and beautiful things that you have never seen before – by giving it your own spin.”

The area is known for its jewelry, ceramics and herbal body care which is well represented at the Winter Craft Fair. “Some of the best makers come from Nevada County. Because of our environment and what people are drawn to when they come here, those three are abundant.”

Cabral said they are seeing a lot more clothing and fashion including Morea Martin with Morea Designs who makes hand silkscreen printed t-shirts with locally sourced flowers. “It’s beautiful to have that regional touch to the artworks we are seeing at the Nevada City Craft Fair.”

The Miners Foundry bar will be open and they’ll also be serving delicious mulled wine for the holiday. “It’s nice. You don’t always get to enjoy a cocktail while you shop,” Cabral said.

Visit with the artists and hear about their inspiration and pick up some unique gifts this holiday season during the 12th Annual Nevada City Winter Craft Fair at Miners Foundry.

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

