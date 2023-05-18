Nevada City, CA May 16, 2023] Get ready for a high energy, sometimes hysterical look at living in America as the hands-down all-around good time group, Antsy McClain & The Trailer Park Troubadours return to Miners Foundry Thursday, May 25th at 8pm.

“We like to tell folks to leave their problems at the door,” said front man Antsy McClain, ‘“And when you go back out there, they’re going to be gone or a lot smaller.”

Whether dancing to the rousing “It Ain’t Home ‘til You Take the Wheels Off”, “Grandma’s Roadkill Overcoat” or “Skinny Women Ain’t Hip, or slowing dancing to “Falling In Love In America”, Trailer Park Troubadour fans or “Flamingoheads”, as they are called, can expect an evening of laughter and tears listening to songs Antsy and the band are known for, as well as some new material that is sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental.

Lead man and driving force, Antsy McClain has managed to write and produce new material after losing his wife of sixteen years to cancer last fall. Somehow, The Indelible Man, features the same wry humor he has been bringing to audiences for decades. McClain said, “I was hungry for this album because I was ready for the cathartic spirit of the spill. There’s something that happens in getting it down on paper where it’s out of my head and out of my heart and I can see it and re-live it in not such a personal way. It’s helped me, it’s been an angel project, something that gave me some wings and lifted me through a difficult time.”

While fans have their favorite songs, the ever-changing set list keeps them coming back for more, time and time again. “I love it when someone comes up and says this is my 47th show or I’m bringing my grandpa and my children, we have four generations,” McClain said with a grateful smile. “One of my favorite parts of playing is reading the audience and being able to feel their energy and throw it right back at them. We love it when they’re excited and don’t know what to expect. I’ve paid attention and studied the formulas but the only formula that really works for me is being open to the moment.”

McClain is an author, artist and consummate musician and uses all of that to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster ride throughout the evening. “I write about the funny stuff of life and the absurd but also the poignant and meaningful. I want to tap into every available emotion. I’m proud to say I probably have the funniest and goofy humor shows in spades. But if I drive you to the dark side of town, I’m not going to make you find your own way back in. I’ll bring you back.”

This tour is also dedicated to long time bandmate and saxophone player, “Loose Bruce” Wandmayer, who passed away last month. Keeping it real is the only way McClain knows how to play. But don’t worry – this show will not be a downer! First timers will be impressed by the level of musicianship the band possesses along with the incredible talent and energy that is Antsy McClain and the only real trouble to expect is trying to stay in your seat.

Flamingo heads united is no small thing. Don’t miss out on what will prove to be a night of love and laughter at Miners Foundry, Thursday May 25th.

WHO: Antsy McClain & The Trailer Park Troubadours WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Thursday, May 25th, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. HOW: $25 in advance/ $30 at the door Tickets available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

