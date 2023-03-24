AUBURN, Calif. — Was your business affected by smoke or damaged by wildfire in last year’s Mosquito Fire?



Following the devastating fire in the Foresthill region, the Placer County Business Resource Center has launched the Mosquito Fire Business Recovery Program to provide forgivable loans to businesses within unincorporated Placer County impacted by this natural disaster.



The program is intended to help businesses retain or recruit full-time employees. Businesses can apply for a maximum of $100,000, including $50,000 per full-time employee added or retained.



“There are still numerous businesses hurting from fire-related losses and this program is designed to help our small businesses get back on track,” said Placer County Economic Director Gloria Stearns. “Eligibility requirements vary, but we’re urging business owners to apply if you sustained economic losses due to smoke or fire-related causes. We have specialists offering free and confidential application assistance, so please move quickly and start your application today.”



This program is open to small businesses located in unincorporated Placer County that have been around since 2019, operating with 25 or less full-time employees over the past three years. Businesses must demonstrate gross revenue losses between 2021 and 2022. Additional application criteria will be evaluated in separate phases of the application process, as well as during the loan underwriting process.



Placer County has partnered with the Sierra Business Council to accept applications for this program. The SBC offers free and confidential assistance with application preparation for both English and Spanish speakers. Visit their web portal to create an account and apply today.



This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program.



For full program details, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/8739/Mosquito-Fire-Recovery-Program.