Grass Valley, Calif. September 17, 2023 – Sierra College Nevada County Campus (NCC) opens its doors to the public for a day of Fall fun. On Saturday, October 14th from 10 am – 2 pm the Nevada County Campus’ West Quad (between buildings N9 and N11) will be bustling with the Art & Harvest Festival.

Join in the fun and learn about Sierra College’s programs while painting pumpkins, watching art demonstrations by Sierra College professors, and snacking on complimentary caramel apple slices!

In conjunction with Nevada County’s Open Studios Tours, the event will feature live art demonstrations as well as a faculty art gallery in the Multi Purpose Center, building N12. Art demonstrations will include gold leaf, printmaking, and pottery making on the wheel. Attendees can participate in art themselves with activities such as pumpkin painting and face painting.

Visit our Class Preview Booths to learn more about the exciting courses offered at Sierra College, NCC and participate in a hands-on activity or demonstration at each booth. Talk to Ghidotti Early College High School representatives to learn more about the high school on Sierra College’s campus.

Take a campus tour at 11 am, 12 pm, or 1 pm, and visit the Library/Learning Commons (building N6) to learn about library and tutoring services and the Sierra College Press.

Free admission, free parking, free snacks! Register online through Eventbrite to receive a ticket for your complimentary caramel apple slices at the check-in booth at the event.

The Nevada County Campus of Sierra College was founded in 1996 and spans 105 acres of spectacular Sierra pines and landscaping that includes a koi fish pond and flowering trees. It’s home to Ghidotti Early College High School, which allows high school students to take Sierra College courses tuition-free. NCC offers a Fire Academy every Fall and Spring semester, and offers over 30 degrees and certificates.