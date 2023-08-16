The Center for the Arts is pleased to present All My Relations a collaborative art exhibition with interviews by Janet Clinger and photographs by Ruth Morgan in the Granucci Gallery starting August 25th, through September 30th, 2023.

All My Relations is an acknowledgment of the vital relationship that humans have with other living beings and our ancient evolutionary connection. The implication is that humans have an obligation to preserve and protect, as well as understand, our fellow beings as not only are we related, but our future well-being is forever linked together. As the ecological balance becomes increasingly fragile due to human activity, it becomes crucial for us to reconnect and learn from other animal species as humans did in the past. And, as Thomas Edison said so eloquently, “Until we stop harming other living beings, we are still savages.”

Historian, Janet Clinger, and photographer, Ruth Morgan developed and created All My Relations: an exhibit, and book comprised of photographs and interviews of staff members and volunteers from select Northern California animal rescue/rehabilitation organizations, to highlight their unique ability to create a reciprocal, empathic connection with animals. In the case of those organizations which rehabilitate and release wild animals, we will explore their ability to develop a deep understanding of the nature of the animals and what they need to survive after release.

The exhibit, which will travel in Northern California, will not only raise pertinent ethical questions and concerns regarding our relationship with animals but will highlight the work of the participating organizations. Exhibit subjects will be available at each venue to engage audiences in a discussion regarding the significance of their work for the future well-being of all living creatures and the planet we all call home.

There will be an opening reception for All My Relations exhibition on August 25, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The Granucci Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from noon to 5:00 pm and Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm for viewing the exhibition.

WHAT: Ruth Morgan and Janet Clinger: All My Relations WHERE: The Center for the Arts Granucci Gallery | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Artist Exhibition: August 25 – September 30, 2023 Artist Reception: Friday, August 25, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 pm TICKETS: Opening Reception: Please RSVP https://bit.ly/3EikYUQ WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3EikYUQ or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.