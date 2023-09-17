NEVADA CITY, Calif. September 17, 2023 – On Wednesday, September 20th at 5:30 pm, Nevada County Library will host an interactive, hands-on workshop led by local artist and teacher Anita Lincoln at the Madelyn Helling Library.

Attendees of this free workshop for adults will create their own artwork which they can take home. This will be the first installment of an ongoing series of Library programs called “Artistry Unleashed: Visiting Creators Series.” These quarterly workshops will feature artists and creators teaching skills across a wide range of subjects and mediums.

For the first installment of Artistry Unleashed, Anita Lincoln will walk adult artists of all skill levels through her creative process. She will facilitate a playful art session using acrylic and metallic paints, gold leaf and adhesives, and other mediums.

Born and raised in Nevada County, Anita Lincoln has worked for the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission, The Sacramento Children’s Museum, and has been a working artist and art teacher for over 25 years.

“I love innovative play, especially with adults who have a tendency to be more stagnant in their expectation of what art should be,” says Lincoln about her creative process and her plans for the workshop. “Bold, expressive art fun would be my goal. Creative play. Adults need this more than anyone.”

Join Nevada County Library and fellow community members for this event at the Madelyn Helling Library located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City on Wednesday, September 20th at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held outside in the Library’s amphitheater, weather permitting, and is designed for adults ages 18 and up.

For a complete list of programs and services at the Nevada County Library visit the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call 530-265-7050.